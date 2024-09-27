Friday, September 27, 2024
AcquisitionsKentuckySeniors HousingSoutheast

SLIB Arranges Sale of Four-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Henderson, Kentucky

by John Nelson

HENDERSON, KY. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a four-property portfolio in Henderson, located in western Kentucky along the Ohio River and approximately 11 miles south of Evansville, Ind. Known as the Colonial Portfolio, the properties in the transaction included Colonial Assisted Living (69 units), Colonial Court Independent Living (22 units), Colonial Senior Living (51 assisted living units) and Colonial Cottages (16 independent living units).

The seller was a local owner that developed and operated the assets since their inception. The buyer was a Kentucky-based owner and operator looking to grow its portfolio strategically in western Kentucky. Ryan Saul and Daniel Geraghty led the transaction for SLIB.

