SLIB Arranges Sale of Two Seniors Housing Communities in Albuquerque, New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of two assisted living communities in Albuquerque.

The communities were built in 1972 and 1982, with renovations in 2011 and 2015. The properties are 3,176 and 7,880 square feet and are situated on approximately 0.38 and 0.6 acres of land.

The seller was a mom-and-pop owner divesting to retire from the industry. The buyer is an owner-operator expanding its presence in the West.

This is the buyer’s first acquisition in New Mexico. The price was not disclosed.

Vince Viverito and Matthew Alley of SLIB handled the transaction.