SLIB Brokers $7.4M Sale of Wood Memorial Nursing Home in Mineola, Texas

MINEOLA, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Wood Memorial Nursing Home in Mineola, approximately midway between Dallas and Shreveport, La. An owner-operator based in Central Texas sold the property to a Texas-based regional owner-operator for $7.4 million. The skilled nursing facility was built in 1964 and features 115 total beds. Matthew Alley arranged the transaction for SLIB.