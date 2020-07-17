SLIB Brokers $8M Sale of Bishop Davies Nursing Care Center in Hurst, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has brokered the sale of Bishop Davies Nursing Care Center, a 161-bed skilled nursing facility in Hurst, located between Dallas and Fort Worth. An owner-operator looking to exit the industry sold the property to a regional seniors housing owner-operator from Louisiana for $8 million. The 70,000-square-foot facility sits on a 5.2-acre lot and was 74 percent occupied at the time it was listed.