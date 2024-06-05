SLIB Brokers Sale of 121-Unit Indian Rock Village Seniors Housing Property in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas

FAIRFIELD BAY, ARK. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Indian Rock Village, a 121-bed independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Fairfield Bay. Located along Greers Ferry Lake approximately 80 miles north of Little Rock, the community was built in 1990.

A regional seniors housing owner-operator looking to exit the skilled nursing industry sold the asset to a regional owner. The sales price was not disclosed. Daniel Geraghty and Bradley Clousing handled the transaction for SLIB.