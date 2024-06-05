Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Indian Rock Village was built in 1990.
AcquisitionsArkansasSeniors HousingSoutheast

SLIB Brokers Sale of 121-Unit Indian Rock Village Seniors Housing Property in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas

by John Nelson

FAIRFIELD BAY, ARK. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Indian Rock Village, a 121-bed independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Fairfield Bay. Located along Greers Ferry Lake approximately 80 miles north of Little Rock, the community was built in 1990.

A regional seniors housing owner-operator looking to exit the skilled nursing industry sold the asset to a regional owner. The sales price was not disclosed. Daniel Geraghty and Bradley Clousing handled the transaction for SLIB.

You may also like

Dollar Tree Explores Future of Family Dollar Business...

Target to Open 150,000 SF Store at Lake...

CapitaLand Ascott Trust Completes Acquisition of 678-Bed Student...

Merritt Properties Signs Three Industrial Tenants to Join...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.9M Sale of Retail...

AHIB Brokers Receivership Sale of 166-Unit Affordable Housing...

TopSide Marinas Acquires Two Marina Properties Along Lake...

EQT Exeter Buys Four Gayteway Business Park Buildings...

NBP Capital Sells Thunderbird Village Multifamily Community in...