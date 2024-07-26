SLIB Brokers Sale of 122-Unit Sterling Ridge Seniors Housing Property in Las Vegas 

LAS VEGAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Sterling Ridge Living, a 122-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The community was built in 1974 and was most recently renovated in 2023. The asset totals 89,719 square feet on 2.37 acres.

The property offers 22 independent living units, 74 assisted living units 26 memory care units totaling 152 beds.

The seller is a private equity firm that sought to exit its fund and the senior living industry. The buyer is a private owner-operator that divested its Midwest skilled nursing portfolio is now building up a private-pay portfolio in the West.

Vince Viverito and Nick Cacciabando of SLIB managed the transaction. The price was not disclosed.