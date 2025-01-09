Thursday, January 9, 2025
Moran Vista Senior Living features independent living, assisted living and memory care units in Spokane, Wash.
SLIB Brokers Sale of 131-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Spokane, Washington

by Amy Works

SPOKANE, WASH. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Moran Vista Senior Living, a 131-unit seniors housing community located in Spokane. Originally built in 1997 and renovated and expanded in 2008, the property features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. A regional owner-operator acquired the community from a Pacific Northwest-based seller. The buyer’s portfolio comprises roughly 20 properties throughout Washington and Arizona. Jason Punzel of SLIB brokered the transaction. 

