SLIB Brokers Sale of 132-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Brentwood, California

BRENTWOOD, CALIF. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has brokered the sale of Westmont of Brentwood, a 132-unit community in Northern California. Built in 2007 and situated on 4.5 acres approximately 45 miles east of Oakland, Calif., the property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The sales price was not disclosed.

The buyer, an unnamed private equity group with a background in seniors housing, is partnering with an established West Coast operator that is expanding its presence in California. With the sale of Westmont of Brentwood, the unnamed seller has exited the space. Brad Goodsell, Jason Punzel, Vince Viverito, Jake Anderson and Taylor Graham of SLIB handled the transaction.