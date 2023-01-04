REBusinessOnline

SLIB Brokers Sale of 144-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Oceanside, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Merrill-Gardens-Oceanside-CA

Located in Oceanside, Calif., Merrill Gardens Oceanside features 114 independent living, assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square feet on 4.4 acres of land.

The seller was an East Coast-based private equity firm. The buyer is a Southern California-based investment group, with this being their first seniors housing acquisition. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Brad Clousing of SLIB handled the transaction.

“The Oceanside property is an exciting opportunity for the buyer as they enter into the seniors housing space,” says Goodsell. “With some minor tweaks, the property should do very well in a high-barrier-to-entry market.”

