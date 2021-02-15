SLIB Brokers Sale of 167-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of SunRidge of Cambria, Cielo Vista and Desert Springs, three seniors housing communities in El Paso totaling 167 units. The assisted living and memory care communities were built in 1995, 1998 and 2000 and maintained 89 percent, 87 percent and 90 percent occupancy, respectively, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The seller is a debt and equity capital provider looking to divest of a non-core market, while the buyer is a local owner-operator. Ryan Saul and Matthew Alley of SLIB represented the seller in the deal.