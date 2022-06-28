REBusinessOnline

SLIB Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Independent Living Community in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

HOUSTON — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 300-unit independent living community in Houston. The community spans 206,000 square feet across 7.6 acres. The seller was an undisclosed owner-operator that wanted to sell a non-core asset and shift its investment strategy to higher acuity seniors housing assets, including skilled nursing. The buyer was an undisclosed California-based investment firm. Matthew Alley, Vince Viverito, Brad Goodsell and Jason Punzel of SLIB brokered the deal.

