SLIB Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Independent Living Community in Houston

HOUSTON — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 300-unit independent living community in Houston. The community spans 206,000 square feet across 7.6 acres. The seller was an undisclosed owner-operator that wanted to sell a non-core asset and shift its investment strategy to higher acuity seniors housing assets, including skilled nursing. The buyer was an undisclosed California-based investment firm. Matthew Alley, Vince Viverito, Brad Goodsell and Jason Punzel of SLIB brokered the deal.