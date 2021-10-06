REBusinessOnline

SLIB Brokers Sale of 37-Unit Countryside Living Memory Care Community in Canby, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Seniors Housing, Western

Countryside Living in Canby, Ore., features 37 units and 55 beds for senior residents.

CANBY, ORE. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Countryside Living, a memory care community in Canby, approximately 21 miles south of Portland.

The asset features 37 units and 55 beds. The community was originally built in 1959; gutted, remodeled and expanded in 2007; and had its most recent renovations and expansion in 2011. The facility is approximately 21,746 square feet and is situated on approximately 0.78 acres of land.

The seller was a local owner that has multiple different business interests. The buyer is an Oregon-based owner-operator with extensive senior living development and operations experience.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Vince Viverito of SLIB handled the transaction.

“Countryside Living is a strategically located community in downtown Canby,” says Punzel. “The community has had historically high occupancy and overall did very well through COVID. The new owner-operator is expanding their Oregon portfolio.”

