SLIB Brokers Sale of 37-Unit Countryside Living Memory Care Community in Canby, Oregon

Countryside Living in Canby, Ore., features 37 units and 55 beds for senior residents.

CANBY, ORE. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Countryside Living, a memory care community in Canby, approximately 21 miles south of Portland.

The asset features 37 units and 55 beds. The community was originally built in 1959; gutted, remodeled and expanded in 2007; and had its most recent renovations and expansion in 2011. The facility is approximately 21,746 square feet and is situated on approximately 0.78 acres of land.

The seller was a local owner that has multiple different business interests. The buyer is an Oregon-based owner-operator with extensive senior living development and operations experience.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Vince Viverito of SLIB handled the transaction.

“Countryside Living is a strategically located community in downtown Canby,” says Punzel. “The community has had historically high occupancy and overall did very well through COVID. The new owner-operator is expanding their Oregon portfolio.”