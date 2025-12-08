SLIB Brokers Sale of 445-Bed Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living Portfolio in Colorado

FORT COLLINS AND WINDSOR, COLO. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a skilled nursing and assisted living portfolio in Colorado. Located in Fort Collins and Windsor, the portfolio totals 445 beds and 269,105 square feet across the buildings. A Chicago-based REIT acquired the portfolio from the local seller. A Utah-based operator will manage the properties on behalf of the new ownership. Vince Viverito, Jason Punzel, Ryan Saul and Jeff Binder of SLIB brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.