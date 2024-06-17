Monday, June 17, 2024
Located in Mercer Island, Wash., the seniors housing community offers 50 assisted living and memory care units.
SLIB Brokers Sale of 50-Unit Assisted Living Community in Mercer Island, Washington

by Amy Works

MERCER ISLAND, WASH. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 50-unit assisted living and memory care community in Mercer Island, located in Lake Washington just east of Seattle.

The property was built in 1990. Its name was not disclosed.

The seller was a private real estate fund. The buyer is a Northwest-based owner-operator looking to expand its portfolio in Washington. The new owner plans to remodel the community

Jason Punzel and Daniel Geraghty handled the transaction for SLIB.

