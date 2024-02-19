SLIB Brokers Sale of 53-Unit Assisted Living Community in Suburban Minneapolis

COON RAPIDS, MINN. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has brokered the sale of The Homestead at Coon Rapids, a 53-unit assisted living and memory care community in the northern Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1999, the property features 29 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. The building totals 31,195 square feet on roughly three acres. Jason Punzel, Brad Clousing and Jake Anderson of SLIB brokered the sale. The seller was a large, national nonprofit looking to condense its portfolio to focus on core communities. The buyer was an in-state owner partnering with an in-state operator looking to grow its footprint in Minnesota.