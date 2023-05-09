Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Crestview Manor Nursing Home has been family-owned since 1987 and is the only skilled nursing facility in Lewis County.
SLIB Brokers Sale of 72-Bed Seniors Housing Property in Jane Lew, West Virginia

by John Nelson

JANE LEW, W.VA. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Crestview Manor Nursing Home, a 72-bed skilled nursing facility in Jane Lew, approximately 115 miles south of Pittsburgh. The property has been family-owned since 1987 and is the only skilled nursing facility in Lewis County. The seller was a private, out-of-state owner that owned Crestview Manor for over three decades. The buyer is a publicly traded REIT utilizing an existing operating partner relationship that has collectively rapidly grown its presence throughout West Virginia. Both parties requested anonymity, and the sales price was also not disclosed. Dave Balow and Patrick Burke handled the transaction for SLIB.

