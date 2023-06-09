SLIB Brokers Sale of 72-Unit Assisted Living Community in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 72-unit assisted living and memory care community in Portland.

The facility was built in 1961 with renovations in 2021. The property totals 52,217 square feet on approximately 4.22 acres of land.

The seller was a local owner-operator seeking to retire from the industry. The buyer was a private equity company based in Salt Lake City, with senior living communities throughout the country.

This is the buyer’s second community in the Portland market. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell, Vince Viverito and Jake Anderson of SLIB handled the transaction.