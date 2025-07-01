SLIB Brokers Sale of 74-Unit Seniors Housing Facility in Douglas, Wyoming

DOUGLAS, WYO. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has brokered the sale of Douglas Care Center and Mountain Lodge, a senior living and skilled nursing facility located in Douglas. The facility totals 74 units with 96 beds across two adjacent properties, with assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing offerings. Originally built in 1968, Douglas Care Center was renovated in 2010. Mountain Lodge was developed in 2018. Vince Viverito and Jason Punzel of SLIB arranged the transaction.