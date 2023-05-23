Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The Landing of Long Cove was built in 2011.
SLIB Brokers Sale of 81-Unit Assisted Living Community in Mason, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

MASON, OHIO — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has brokered the sale of The Landing of Long Cove, an 81-unit assisted living and memory care community in Mason, about 25 miles northeast of Cincinnati. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2011, the property features 61 assisted living units and 20 memory care units. Daniel Geraghty and Bradley Clousing of SLIB brokered the sale. According to SLIB, the seller was interested in focusing its attention on communities that more closely align with its current  footprint, while the buyer, a Midwest-based owner-operator, was looking to add to its existing footprint throughout the region. The buyer plans to make renovations to the community.

