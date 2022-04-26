SLIB Brokers Sale of 82-Unit Williamsburg Seniors Housing Community in Logan, Utah

Located in Logan, Utah, Williamsburg feature 82 independent living and assisted living residences for seniors.

LOGAN, UTAH — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Williamsburg, an 82-unit independent living and assisted living community in Logan.

Located in the northern portion of Utah near the Idaho border, the facility was built in 1981 and renovated in 2015. It totals approximately 62,953 square feet and is situated on approximately 1.8 acres of land.

The seller was a regional owner-operator based in Utah. The buyer is a California-based private owner looking to expand its portfolio of independent living communities. As such, the new owner plans to convert the facility to all independent living units.

Vince Viverito, Jason Punzel and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction. The price was not disclosed.