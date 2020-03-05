SLIB Negotiates $12.5M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the $12.5 million sale of Greenfield Residences of Arlington, a 178-unit independent living community located in the center of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The property was built on 5.8 acres in 2002 and features 24 studio units, 130 one-bedrooms residences and 24 two-bedroom units. A publicly traded investor sold the property to a locally based owner-operator that will implement a value-add program. Matthew Alley and Patrick Burke of SLIB handled the transaction.