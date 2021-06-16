SLIB Negotiates $20.2M Sale of 98-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 98-unit assisted living and memory care community in Las Vegas.
The 76,458-square-foot community sits on 3.2 acres. A local developer sold the property to a private equity fund for $20.2 million. The new owner plans to replace the operator.
Vince Viverito, Brad Goodsell and Jason Punzel of SLIB handled the transaction.
