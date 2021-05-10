SLIB Negotiates $32.5M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Anchorage, Alaska

Located in Anchorage, Alaska, the community feature 116 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 116-unit assisted living and memory care community in Anchorage.

The community opened in December 2019. The 82,813-square-foot facility sits on 2.7 acres of land, with an adjacent 2.7-acre plot available for purchase.

The community’s developer sold the asset to a national REIT for $32.5 million.

The new owner will use a third-party operator. The REIT also is considering a joint-venture independent living expansion at the property.

Vince Viverito, Brad Goodsell and Jason Punzel of SLIB handled the transaction.