SLIB Negotiates $32.5M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Anchorage, Alaska
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 116-unit assisted living and memory care community in Anchorage.
The community opened in December 2019. The 82,813-square-foot facility sits on 2.7 acres of land, with an adjacent 2.7-acre plot available for purchase.
The community’s developer sold the asset to a national REIT for $32.5 million.
The new owner will use a third-party operator. The REIT also is considering a joint-venture independent living expansion at the property.
Vince Viverito, Brad Goodsell and Jason Punzel of SLIB handled the transaction.
