SLIB Negotiates $8M Sale of Manor Hills Assisted Living Facility in Wellsville, New York

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Manor Hills Assisted Living for $8 million. Located in Wellsville, near the New York-Pennsylvania border, the asset features 89 assisted living and memory care units and was built in 1989. The seller was a private owner that previously divested its skilled nursing portfolio. The privately held buyer was an Albany, N.Y.-based seniors housing owner-operator. Dave Balow from SLIB handled the transaction.