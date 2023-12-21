SLIB Negotiates Sale of 119-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Seattle

SEATTLE — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Emerald City, a 119-unit assisted living and memory care community in Seattle.

Emerald City features 99 assisted living and 20 memory care units. It was built in 2006 with renovations in 2017. The property totals 88,839 square feet on approximately 0.8 acres of land.

The seller was an out-of-state private equity group with a third-party operator. The buyer was an experienced regional owner-operator looking to expand its footprint in the Seattle MSA. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell, Vince Viverito and Jake Anderson of SLIB handled the transaction.