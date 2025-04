LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB), has negotiated the sale of Bender Terrace, a skilled nursing facility located in the West Texas city of Lubbock. Situated on 2.7 acres, the property comprises roughly 45,000 square feet and 120 beds. A local independent owner sold the facility to a national owner-operator. A regional operator was leasing the property at the time of sale. Matthew Alley and Ryan Saul of SLIB arranged the transaction.