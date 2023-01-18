REBusinessOnline

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 132-Unit Skilled Nursing Facility in Sherman, Texas

SHERMAN, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Homestead of Sherman, a 132-bed skilled nursing facility in Sherman, approximately 65 miles north of Dallas. The community spans 39,211 square feet and sits on five acres. A Dallas-based private partnership sold the property to a Fort Worth-based owner-operator for an undisclosed price. Matthew Alley and Ryan Saul of SLIB brokered the deal.

