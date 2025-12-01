SLIB Negotiates Sale of 140-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Ocean Springs, Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISS. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a seniors housing community located in Ocean Springs along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Totaling 140 units, the property features 18 independent living apartments, 60 assisted living residences and 62 memory care units. According to SLIB, the community was stabilized at the time of sale.

The seller, the partnership that developed the asset, is exiting the seniors housing sector. A Southeast-based owner and operator with an existing presence in the state acquired the community for an undisclosed price. Daniel Geraghty and Bradley Clousing of SLIB brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller.