SLIB Negotiates Sale of 143-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Yuma, Arizona

The undisclosed skilled nursing facility in Yuma, Ariz, features 77 units totaling 143 licensed beds.

YUMA, ARIZ. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a skilled nursing facility in Yuma.

The property features 77 units totaling 143 licensed beds. It was built in 1964 with renovations in 2011 and 2018, totaling 44,076 square feet on 2.9 acres of land. The name of the facility was not disclosed.

The seller is a national REIT looking to divest this asset due to it being a geographic outlier in its portfolio. The buyer is a regional operator with strong presence and track record in Arizona. The price was not disclosed.

Jeff Binder, Jason Punzel and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.