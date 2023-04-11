Tuesday, April 11, 2023
The 145-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Bountiful, Utah, approximately 10 miles north of Salt Lake City.
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 145-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Bountiful, Utah

by Jeff Shaw

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 145-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Bountiful, approximately 10 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The facility was built in 1978 expanded in 1999. The property totals 124,673 square feet on approximately 2.4 acres of land.

The buyer was a California-based private equity group partnering with a Salt Lake City-based management company. They plan to invest heavily in remodeling the community and improving the overall performance.

Vince Viverito and Brad Clousing of SLIB handled the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.

