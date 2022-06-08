SLIB Negotiates Sale of 159-Unit Big Sky Senior Living in Butte, Montana

Located in Butte, Mont., Big Sky Senior Living features 159 independent living, assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

BUTTE, MONT. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Big Sky Senior Living in Butte.

The community features 159 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care. The 87,000-square-foot asset was built in 1997 and sits on 11.3 acres of land.

The seller is a locally based regional owner-operator. The buyer is a regional owner-operator based in the West that is expanding in the Mountain West. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Vince Viverito of SLIB handled the transaction.