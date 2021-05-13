SLIB Negotiates Sale of 170-Unit Lakeland Hills Senior Living Community in Dallas

Lakeland Hills Senior Living in Dallas totals 170 independent living and memory care units.

DALLAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Lakeland Hills Senior Living, a 170-unit community in Dallas. The asset was originally constructed as an independent living community. An assisted living wing was added along with cosmetic renovations in 2013. However, the assisted living units were subsequently de-licensed, and the entire building was again operated as independent living. The seller, Valstone, purchased the asset in November 2020. Valstone then elected to sell it to an out-of-industry buyer that plans to convert the property to affordable housing for seniors. The sales price was not disclosed. Bradley Clousing and Matt Alley handled the transaction for SLIB.