SLIB Negotiates Sale of 198-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of North Chandler Place, a 198-unit seniors housing property located in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. Built in 1966 on 15.2 acres and expanded in 2002 and 2007, the property consists of 119 independent living units, 16 assisted living units, 28 memory care residences and 35 skilled nursing residences. The seller was a group of investors that will reinvest the proceeds in other core assets in the portfolios. The buyer is a national, publicly traded company that plans to implement capital improvements. Both parties requested anonymity. Jason Punzel, Nick Cacciabando, Ryan Saul and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.

