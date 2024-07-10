Wednesday, July 10, 2024
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 20-Unit Assisted Living Community in Alexandria, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Diamond Willow Assisted Living & Memory Care, a 20-unit community in Alexandria, about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2006, the 15,483-square-foot community sits on nearly three acres. A private equity firm divesting of a geographic outlier sold the asset to a nonprofit looking to expand in Minnesota. Jason Punzel, Vince Viverito, Brad Goodsell and Jake Anderson of SLIB brokered the transaction.

