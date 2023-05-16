SLIB Negotiates Sale of 25-Unit Clackamas View Seniors Housing in Milwaukie, Oregon

MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Clackamas View, an independent living, assisted living and memory care facility in Milwaukie, just south of Portland.

The facility consists of 25 units and was built in 2012. The property totals 15,132 square feet on approximately 1.42 acres of land.

The buyer was a private investor that will lease the community to a local operator. The buyer plans to spend money on capital improvements and focus on private pay residents.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell, Vince Viverito and Jake Anderson of SLIB handled the transaction. The seller and price were not disclosed.