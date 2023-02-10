SLIB Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Billings, Montana
BILLINGS, MONT. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 32-unit assisted living facility in Billings.
The community was built in 2015, spanning approximately 16,044 square feet on 1.4 acres of land.
The seller was a local owner exiting the senior living market. The buyer is a nonprofit located in Montana. The price was not disclosed.
Jason Punzel, Vince Viverito and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.