SLIB Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Billings, Montana

Built in 2015, the seniors housing community in Billings, Mont., features 32 assisted living apartments.

BILLINGS, MONT. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 32-unit assisted living facility in Billings.

The community was built in 2015, spanning approximately 16,044 square feet on 1.4 acres of land.

The seller was a local owner exiting the senior living market. The buyer is a nonprofit located in Montana. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Vince Viverito and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.