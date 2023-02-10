REBusinessOnline

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 32-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Billings, Montana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Montana, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Built in 2015, the seniors housing community in Billings, Mont., features 32 assisted living apartments.

BILLINGS, MONT. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 32-unit assisted living facility in Billings.

The community was built in 2015, spanning approximately 16,044 square feet on 1.4 acres of land.

The seller was a local owner exiting the senior living market. The buyer is a nonprofit located in Montana. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Vince Viverito and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.





