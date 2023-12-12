SLIB Negotiates Sale of 40-Unit Renew Saddle Rock Memory Care in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Renew Saddle Rock Memory Care in Aurora, approximately 20 miles southeast of Denver.

The asset features 40 units and 52 beds and was built in 2015. The property totals 38,585 square feet on approximately 4.7 acres of land.

The seller was an out-of-state private equity group with a third-party operator divesting the asset to exit the senior living space. The buyer was an experienced Denver-based owner-operator looking to grow its portfolio. The price was not disclosed.

Vince Viverito, Ryan Saul and Jason Punzel of SLIB handled the transaction.