SLIB Negotiates Sale of 47-Unit Seniors Housing Asset in Portland

Located in Portland, Ore., Senior Haven features 47 units for senior residents.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Senior Haven, an assisted living community in Portland, Oregon.

The property features 47 units totaling 50 beds. The community was built in 2012 and expanded in 2018. The facility is approximately 19,337 square feet and is situated on approximately 1.29 acres of land.

A local owner-operator sold the property for an undisclosed price, and will continue to serve as a consultant post-closing. Senior Haven is the seller’s only senior living community.

The buyer is a regional operator with several communities in Washington. This is the company’s first foray into Oregon.

Brad Goodsell, Jason Punzel and Vince Viverito of SLIB handled the transaction.