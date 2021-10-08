SLIB Negotiates Sale of 62-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Plainfield, Connecticut

PLAINFIELD, CONN. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Villa Maria Nursing and Rehab, a 62-bed skilled nursing facility in Plainfield. The seller was a private investor, and the buyer was a New England-based owner-operator that now owns three communities in Connecticut. The price was not disclosed. Dave Balow of SLIB handled the transaction.