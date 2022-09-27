SLIB Negotiates Sale of 62-Unit Harmony Hills Seniors Housing Project in Lehi, Utah

Harmony Hills in Lehi, Utah, is a 62-unit assisted living facility that was built in 2016.

LEHI, UTAH — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Harmony Hills, a 62-unit assisted living facility in Lehi, located on the north bank of Utah Lake between Salt Lake City and Provo.

The community was built in 2016, totaling approximately 46,000 square feet on 1.5 acres of land. The property was vacant at the time of sale.

The seller was a Utah-based developer looking to exit the industry. The buyer is a Utah-based skilled nursing and short-term rehab owner-operator expanding its portfolio into assisted living. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Vince Viverito of SLIB handled the transaction.