CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of an unnamed, 62-unit assisted living and memory care complex in Carrollton, a northern suburb of Dallas. The property totals approximately 40,000 square feet and sits on a 3.6-acre plot. The seller was a private equity group. The Dallas-based buyer was a private investment group that partnered with a local operator. Both parties requested anonymity. Matthew Alley and Jeff Binder of SLIB brokered the deal.