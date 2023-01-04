SLIB Negotiates Sale of 64-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Metro Dallas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Parsons House Frisco, a 64-unit assisted living and memory care community located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The community spans 53,651 square feet on a 4.1-acre site. A regional owner-operator sold the asset to a family office located in the Western part of the country for an undisclosed price. The buyer plans to use Ridgline Management Co. as the operator. Matthew Alley and Jason Punzel of SLIB brokered the deal.