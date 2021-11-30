SLIB Negotiates Sale of 65-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Gardnerville, Nevada

Located in Gardnerville, Nev., Carson Valley features 65 apartments for seniors.

GARDNERVILLE, NEV. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage has arranged the sale of Carson Valley, a 65-unit seniors housing community in Gardnerville, approximately 50 miles south of Reno.

The facility was built in 1997 and totals 40,610 square feet on 2.5 acres of land. After a slight occupancy decrease in 2020, Carson Valley increased occupancy to over 90 percent.

The seller was a regional owner-operator and will continue to operate the community. The buyer is a private equity group based in the West looking to expand its portfolio. The price was not disclosed.

Vince Viverito, Jason Punzel and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.

“Carson Valley is a desirable property located near Lake Tahoe with incredible views of Heavenly Mountain,” says Viverito. “The property is a consistent performer with great cash flow.”