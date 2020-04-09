SLIB Negotiates Sale of 71-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Pekin, Illinois

Hallmark House Nursing Center was built in 1964.

PEKIN, ILL. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Hallmark House Nursing Center. Located in Pekin, a suburb of Peoria, Hallmark House was built in 1964 and includes 71 beds. The long-term care property totals 22,588 square feet on a six-acre plot. The seller was a private owner based in California struggling to oversee this single asset in Illinois. Occupancy was 62 percent at the time of sale. The buyer was a regional owner-operator with other facilities in Illinois. The price was not disclosed. Ryan Saul of SLIB handled the transaction.