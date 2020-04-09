REBusinessOnline

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 71-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Pekin, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

Hallmark House Nursing Center was built in 1964.

PEKIN, ILL. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Hallmark House Nursing Center. Located in Pekin, a suburb of Peoria, Hallmark House was built in 1964 and includes 71 beds. The long-term care property totals 22,588 square feet on a six-acre plot. The seller was a private owner based in California struggling to oversee this single asset in Illinois. Occupancy was 62 percent at the time of sale. The buyer was a regional owner-operator with other facilities in Illinois. The price was not disclosed. Ryan Saul of SLIB handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business