REBusinessOnline

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 82-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Chubbuck, Idaho

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Idaho, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Cottonwood-Cove-Chubbuck-ID

Cottonwood Cove in Chubbuck, Idaho, features 82 independent living units for seniors.

CHUBBUCK, IDAHO — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Cottonwood Cove, an 82-unit independent living community in Chubbuck, located in the southeast portion of the state.

The facility was built in 1987 and totals 117,828 square feet on approximately five acres of land. The price was not disclosed.

Cottonwood Cove has consistently performed even through the pandemic, with an occupancy near 100 percent on an ongoing basis, according to SLIB.

The seller was a local owner, with this being its sole senior living asset. The buyer is a Western-based private equity group. The buyer plans to invest in extensive renovations and add additional services for the residents.

Vince Viverito, Jason Punzel and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  