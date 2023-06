SEATTLE — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB), a Chicago-based firm, has arranged the sale of three communities in the Pacific Northwest.

The facilities offer a combined 93 units and 105 beds, and were built between 1991 and 1995.

The buyer is a private owner-operator group out of Texas. The seller, price, names and locations were not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell, Vince Viverito and Matt Alley of SLIB handled the transaction.