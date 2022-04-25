REBusinessOnline

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 94-Unit Rancho Belago Seniors Housing Community in Moreno Valley, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Rancho-Belago-Moreno-Valley-CA

Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, Calif., features 125 beds for seniors.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Rancho Belago, a 94-unit assisted living and memory care in the Inland Empire city of Moreno Valley.

Totaling 125 beds, the community was built in 2014, totals approximately 98,700 square feet and is situated on approximately 7.3 acres of land.

The seller was a local developer based in greater Los Angeles area. The buyer is a group based on the West Coast that was looking to expand its presence within California. The buyer plans to optimize operations, with a renewed focus on optimizing staffing and increasing occupancy.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Vince Viverito of SLIB handled the transaction. The price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  