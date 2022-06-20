REBusinessOnline

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Eight-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Metro Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of eight seniors housing properties in metro Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The communities feature a total of 449 units. Occupancy averages 84 percent. Jason Punzel, Ryan Saul and Bradley Clousing of SLIB handled the transaction. The seller was a private owner that acquired the communities as value-add deals. The buyer was an experienced assisted living company with an existing portfolio in the Southeast that was looking to expand in the Midwest.

