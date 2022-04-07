REBusinessOnline

SLIB Negotiates Sale of Four Seniors Housing Communities in Oregon

The four seniors housing communities offer a total of 169 units and 190 beds.

BROOKINGS, GOLD BEACH AND SHERIDAN, ORE. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of four properties in Oregon: two properties in Brookings, one in Gold Beach and another in Sheridan.

The combined communities consist of 169 units and 190 beds. Brookings is a city in Curry County, located on the coast. Gold Beach is located 30 miles north of Brookings on the coast. Sheridan is located approximately 50 miles southwest of Portland.

These facilities combined total approximately 109,507 square feet and are situated on approximately 25.6 acres of land.

The seller was an Oregon-based owner-operator looking to recycle the capital for additional expansion opportunities. The buyer is a joint venture between a Pacific Northwest-based operator and a California-based private equity company. The price was not disclosed.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Vince Viverito of Senior Living Investment Brokerage handled the transaction.

