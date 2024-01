WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Slick City, an indoor slide park concept, has signed a lease to open a 51,958-square-foot location at 1435 N. 113th St. in Wauwatosa. Brett Deter and Scott Revolinski of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented the undisclosed landlord. The family entertainment space may include a soft play area for younger children, zip lines, trapezes and swings. There are currently three other Slick City locations in the U.S. in Denver, St. Louis and Katy, Texas.